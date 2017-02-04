President Akufo-Addo weeps at late grandfather's graveside

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today, broke into tears at the graveside of his late grandfather Joseph Boakye Danquah as he was joined by hundreds to mark 52 years since he died.

J.B. Danquah was in detention at the Nsawam Prison when he passed.

President Akufo-Addo before laying the wreath on behalf of the people of Ghana said the late Dr Danquah, seen as one of the most prominent founding fathers will never be forgotten especially because of his struggle to ensure the rule of law.

In a speech, Nana Akufo-Addo said “The Ghanaian people have embraced your teachings and have opted to live in the conditions of freedom, the freedom, that you gave your life for. To live under the rule of law, to live under a constitutional government and project what you believed was noble in the Ghanaian character.

“We can never thank you enough for your sacrifice and we will continue to make sure that those principles guide us and provide us strength for what we do,” he said.

President Akufo Addo was accompanied by some ministers of state including Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Kyea who highlighted how Nana Akufo Addo’s presidency will reflect the principles championed by the late JB Danquah.

He said all the sacrifices the late founder made have paid off with the overwhelming victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president of the Republic of Ghana.

“I saw that this man was insulted and vilified, and I saw President Akufo-Addo being insulted and vilified. Some people said this man is not worthy to be the president of Ghana.

They said all manner of things, but I also saw that this same iron will that Dr Danquah had, Nana also had it…I will stand here at this graveside trusting God that he will never be an ordinary president as you were never an ordinary man. What you have done has paid and we are going to see a president with a legacy,” Mr Atta Kyea noted.

The Chairperson of the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery, Rev. Ansa Peasa challenged the President to always put the national interest above personal considerations.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | faustine.akwa@myjoyonline.com