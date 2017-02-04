NDC mocks at gov't task force; vows to resist unlawful seizure of properties

The National Democratic Congress is warning it will “fiercely resist” any further unlawful seizures of assets it claims rightfully belong to its executives and members of the previous administration.

The party has issued a strongly worded statement in reaction to the Chief of Staff who earlier today issued a statement announcing the setting up of a task force to retrieve state assets unlawfully possessed by individuals.

The statement in part said "Persons with state properties unlawfully in their possession should endeavour to contact the task force and make arrangements to surrender same with immediate effect.

"The general public is also, hereby, encouraged to provide information on any properties believed to be within the above mentioned category to the task force...."

The statement follows the invasion of the residence of the NDC National Organiser by persons said to military personnel. The personnel were alleged to have seized cars belonging to the NDC executive.

However the National Security Minister Kan Dapaah apologised for the conduct of the officials and instructed the return of the vehicles.

Subsequently, the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare announced the formation of the task force to collect state assets including landed properties said to be in the hands of the private citizens.

The NDC is however unhappy with the statement issued by the Chief of Staff.

In a counter statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah described the action by the government as an "implausible cover-up for the state sponsored and violation of the human rights of innocent Ghanaians over the last four weeks."

"Let it be known to government that the quest to justify the criminal activities of the party hoodlums who have gone about wreaking havoc on innocent citizens, destroying government properties, beating up hard working civil and public servants and attempting and attempting to seize properties of former government officials and leading functionaries of the NDC can destabilize the peace and stability of this country," he stated further.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia also posited that it cannot be the case that officials of previous government are still holding on to public assets.

He stated that officials of the previous government have religiously complied with the dictates of the Transition Act as far as the handing over of state assets are concerned.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia challenged government to publish the assets it claims are missing and vowed to assist it in securing and reconciling the national assets.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com