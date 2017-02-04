“Sobolo” and the alleged cause of Kidney Problems in Ghana (PART 2)

The Case of Hibiscus “Sobolo” and Kidney Health

Organic Hibiscus Tea is made from the deep crimson flowers of the Hibiscus sabdariffa tree and is often referred to as Roselle or Sobolo in Ghana. When I went to Nigeria they termed it Zobo drink.

These flowers are rich in nutrients including flavonoids, minerals, and vitamin C. Consuming hibiscus tea has been shown to aid in lowering high blood pressure and reducing cholesterol. Lowering high blood and cholesterol reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

Interestingly, drinking hibiscus tea has also been found to be beneficial for people with kidney problems as it acts as a natural diuretic. Our hibiscus tea has a fruity yet tangy-tart flavor similar to cranberry and can be savored hot or chilled.

Tropical hibiscus is native to the tropics, and that means it needs warm climates, plenty of sunshine, a moderate amount of humidity and moist soil to survive. These fragrant flowers have been used in the making of sachets and perfumes, as well as in preparation in jams, jellies, cold and warm teas and drinks. It has also been used for treating constipation.

Where Are Your Kidneys?

The kidneys are the body’s trash collector that keeps waste from building up in your body. You can feel where your kidneys are located by sitting forward in your chair and putting your hands on your hips and then moving them up until you feel the bottom of your ribs. Move to the back portion of this part of your ribs and hit it lightly with a fist – that is where your kidneys are and if it hurts, it could be a sign of kidney infection or tumors.

What Do Kidneys Look Like and Traditional Chinese Medicine Theory?

The kidneys process 50 gallons of blood every day. You can see a large blood vessel that brings the blood to the kidneys, but the kidneys themselves feel rubbery and all of the “action” is on the inside of the kidneys. If you look inside of the kidneys, you will see collecting ducts that have long tubes where water and blood flows through. The red blood cells can’t get through, but the garbage is pushed out into the bladder where you get rid of it. So, the basic process in the kidney is that the blood goes through your kidney, where it gets cleaned, and your kidney gets rid of anything that should not be there.

According to a Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor since his patient had a stroke over a year ago. He realized a new TCM theory, it is the other way around: weak kidneys CAUSE high blood pressure and weak kidneys are also the CAUSE of diabetes.

So how do you know if you have weak kidneys? Your first clue is having to go to the bathroom to urinate at night. According to the TCM doctor, this means that your kidneys are so weak that they must work overtime to eliminate the toxins in your body; normal kidneys rest at night. Another clue is having white space showing under the pupils of your eyes, which means that you have toxins in your body that are not being removed by the kidneys. Also, having swollen ankles, caused by retaining water, means that your kidneys are not working to eliminate the water. And when your kidneys are really weak, you will feel exhausted all the time.

Dr. Oz , a celebrated Tele Doctor in America even mentioned some natural remedies to strengthen the kidneys and lower blood sugar: Hibiscus tea, Gumar Extract and herbs. He didn’t identify the herbs which were in liquid form in a small brown bottle and he didn’t say whether they were Chinese herbs or not. Dr. Oz put a few drops of the herb liquid into the mouth of a volunteer and she said the taste was acceptable, but Dr. Oz tried it himself and said that the herb liquid tasted awful. Don’t worry, if you want to try some herbs for your kidneys, you can get them in the form of pills that are so tiny that they can easily be swallowed by anyone.

Dr. Oz said that “perfect blood pressure” is 115/75. When I was younger, doctors used to tell me that 120/70 was perfect. I didn’t develop high blood pressure until my kidneys gradually began to fail as I got older. I think the numbers have changed so that drug companies can make money off medications that lower blood pressure. According to my TCM doctor, perfect blood pressure, for a person who is 78 years old, is 135/70, and perfect blood pressure for a teen-ager is 115/70.

Dr. Oz gave the normal numbers for fasting blood sugar as 77 – 88 on a blood sugar meter. Years ago, the numbers were much higher. Diabetes was not diagnosed unless fasting blood sugar was over 140. Then the normal number went down to 125 a few years ago. Now perfect blood sugar level is 77 – 88? How low will the medical industry go in order to allow the drug companies to make more money?

In any case, Dr. Oz recommends Gumar extract to lower blood sugar. He explained that Gumar Extract comes from a plant leaf and the name means “Sugar Destroyer” in Hindi. He recommends 200 mg of Gumar Extract twice a day to lower your blood sugar. Gumar extract also goes under the name GymnemaSylvestre. I have learned that when Dr. Oz recommends anything, the stores quickly sell out of it, so it might be hard to find.

I used to take pills, sold at a health store, which contain GymnemaSylvestre, along with Cinnamon (the main ingredient), Fenugreek, Bitter Melon and Bilberry leaf. They are sold under the brand name Nature’s Way. I still carry some of these pills in my pocket when I go to visit someone who might serve cake or pie. I don’t eat sugar when I am at home.

I now use only cinnamon, in my food and in the form of pills, to lower blood sugar. Cinnamon works because it forces the body to use insulin. Type II diabetes is defined as “insulin resistance.” Cinnamon will not work for Type I diabetes which is defined as a lack of insulin; cinnamon might even be harmful to a person with Type I diabetes who is injecting insulin.

Then Dr. Oz said that you should always double check with your doctor before taking any herbs. What do you think your Western doctor will say about taking herbs for any medical condition? Of course, your Western doctor is going to tell you to take the drugs that he will prescribe for you. If you ask a TCM doctor about taking herbs, he will tell you that herbs have been used in China for 5,000 years and very few of them have ever been found to be harmful.

I have been taking Chinese herbs, in pill form, for over a year and have not observed any side effects. But just in case you are worried about taking herbs, any TCM doctor will give you the names of the herbs in the pills that he prescribes, so that you can look these names up yourself on the internet.

DOCTOR OZ RECOMMENDED

Drink 3 cups of hibiscus tea a day, to fight high blood pressure

Treatments For High Blood Pressure

Hibiscus Tea – Lower you blood pressure with Hibiscus tea, it has natural diuretics in it that act like water pills. Drink 1 cup daily of the hibiscus tea and it can have the same benefit as a lot of anti hypertensive medications.

Potassium – You can lower your blood pressure with potassium rich foods, consume 4G per day. Potassium can counteract the salt that is in your diet. Potassium foods sources such as banana’s, oranges salmon, leafy greens…etc.

Hibiscus Tea Side Effects

Hibiscus tea is considered to be very safe. It has few interactions with medications and its mode of action may simulate a diuretic or water pill. Drinking Hibiscus tea can prove to be relaxing while aiding in the reduction of stress-induced blood pressure.

When made into tea the Hibiscus flower can help control cholesterol thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Hibiscus and Hibiscus mint teas are caffeine free, rich in Vitamin C while possessing a unique and different taste with a pleasant fragrance. The Hibiscus tea can be served hot or cold

Conclusion: Organic Hibiscus tea is even good for Kidney health. It is the best way to manage your Blood Pressure and Diabetics without Conventional Medicine. For those with high blood pressure make sure you check your BP level as it could cause low blood pressure so beware. Women also seeking for children should also be careful as it could alter your hormonal level and affect your fertility. So moderation is key

I have always advised to avoid the commercial Sobolo, avoid addictive, prepare it yourself and drink it raw. It is the best preventive Medicine now and better then green tea. In fact, it is the best tea for Men’s Prostate health

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine-Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) and registered Holistic Medical Practitioner.

Reference

Keeping Kidneys Healthy, Pt. 2 | The Dr. Oz Show - DoctorOz.com

www.doctoroz.com/videos/keeping-kidneys-healthy-pt-2

Dec 15, 2010 –

Dr. Oz on how to keep your kidneys working… | Scrapbookpages Blog

https://furtherglory.wordpress.com/.../dr-oz-on-how-to-keep-your-kidne...

Jul 21, 2011 –

Dr Oz: Gurmar Extract & Hibiscus Tea for Kidneys: GumarExtract ...

www.wellbuzz.com/dr-ozs.../dr-oz-gurmar-extract-hibiscus-tea-for-kidne...

Dr Oz did a segment on Kidney Health, and said that kidneys can get damaged ... nam

Dr Oz: How To Lower Your Blood Pressure | Hibiscus Tea &High ...

healthybodydaily.com › Dr Oz In Case You Missed It

Nov 21, 2011 –

Dr. Oz Explains Symptoms of Chronic Kidney Disease - Oprah.com

www.oprah.com/.../dr-oz-explains-symptoms-of-chronic-kidney-disease

Is Hibiscus Tea Good for Kidney Patients - Kidney Cares Community

www.kidney-cares.org › ... › CKD Nutrition Recipe

BJJ Abdullah (2007), Medical Politics 101, Biomed Imaging Interv J. Jul-Sep; 3(3): e13.