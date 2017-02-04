“sobolo” And The Alleged Cause Of Kidney Problems In Ghana (part 1)

No one is an expert on everything but everyone is an Expert on Something. Why this? My mails and social media platforms have received several calls on a post circulating information with a caption “ATTENTION!!!! POSTED AS RECEIVED!!! In the said post is a warning perpetuated to come from the renal team of Doctors at the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital warning the public to stay away from “Sobolo”.

After careful deliberation of the said subject, I realized a calculated attempt from somewhere to either destroy the wave this Hibiscus tea has made in the country as a preventive medicine. Interestingly, the said post said” So please stay away from sobolo drink, which contains lot of ginger. However, the main causes of renal failure in Ghana are uncontrolled Hypertension, Diabetics Mellitus, et al.

Now if they said the main causes of renal failure in Ghana are uncontrolled Hypertension, Diabetics Mellitus et al then what have Hibiscus got to do with this?

Secondly, the post said hibiscus drink which contains lot of ginger should be avoided. So with this, are the alleged researchers saying the problem with the Hibiscus is the ginger added to it or is it from the plant itself? We have protocols in conducting scientific research and after reading this I do not think it is coming from respected team of Renal Doctors at Korle-Bu. You see gone are the days when people think Alternative or Herbal Practitioners are not well –educated in their field of Endeavour.

You, see Hibiscus tea is one of the best tea’s in the world and more potent than the Green Tea which we import from China and other countries. Today, people consumed so much green tea and it is believed that the low incidence of cancers in Asia is as a result of high intake of green tea. I wanted to see the names of the renal team of Doctors who I thought conducted the said research and where it was published but could not find one, meaning it’s a hoax!

Recently, I published a research article telling the world that Hibiscus tea is the best tea for Men’s Prostate Issues and these evidences are available on journals. We as a nation always want to downplay on what we have at the expense of the white man. We want to promote the white man’s thing and destroy what we have. We have different types of the Hibiscus plants like some are organically grown whilst others are not. The problem with Ghana is that we always want the cheapest ways of doing things. I was even told that some even used the “waakye leaves “to prepare Sobolo and termed as Hibiscus. This is a wicked thing which is against humanity.

I have always advocated that in as much as Hibiscus is an insurance tea, consumers should avoid the commercial ones as people used different additives which could cause great harm to the human race. Also there are lots of Medical Politics that goes on in the Medical World today between Natural Medicine Practitioners, Companies and Conventional ones which people do not know in Ghana.

Today’s world faces problems that are complex and complicated. The field of medicine is showing rapid progress with new discoveries, policies and paradigms and seeing new challenges which require new and rapid responses. Consequently, medicine and healthcare are being increasingly turning into a business.

Despite progress in many areas, there are certain key sectors within medicine that are chugging along rather slowly. We do not seem to have answers to medical politics and questions like:

On what basis was the government acting with regard to issues of practice?

Why is my treatment not covered by government or insurance?

Why is the funding cut for specific procedures?

Why are resources being allocated for something we don’t all agree upon?

On what basis was the funds divided amongst all the different parties and how on earth did they get all that funding and space when they do not seem to have the required workload?

How on earth did he get elected to that position over several more competent and credible candidates?

These are the familiar grouses heard amongst the public, physicians, ancillary staff and the administration. Everyone blames the politicians even though we really do not understand how the system works. Is there a better way to deal with controversial medical issues confronting us today? Can we anticipate the forces that will emerge on the various sides of an issue better, or are we destined to muddle through and institute policies incrementally and contentiously?

Politics is often associated with dishonor and corruption because that is how it is frequently practiced. The unfortunate truth is that political pressure has been imposed to alter scientific reports on everything from the environment to occupational health, and racial disparities in health care. This is not as shocking as it seems. After all, we do manipulate in our daily lives and in politics, the level of manipulation is just a lot more.

As much as we would like to deny it, medicine is not immune to politics! Few of us in medical practice whether conventional or alternative medicine want anything to do with politics because it is messy, chaotic and disordered a far cry from the world we have been trained in. Politics, unlike medicine, is not evidence-based. Physicians and scientists believe they operate in a balanced world, one in which interpretations and predictions are based on objective data and evaluated through a systematic process. However, it would be a fallacy to assume they are without group-think and peer pressure.

Why therefore the need for Medical politics?

The reason for all the jostling, maneuvering and strategizing is that there is never enough to go round for all the interested parties. The pie has to be divided and not everybody gets their share of it. While collective decision making is a solution, the desire to push individual agendas using every available means. This serves as to influence the decision making process and operates as political pressure. The decision-making can either occur with openness and honesty, or with trick and dishonesty. In the latter case we are tempted to accuse: “Politics!” Sometimes the interests of all groups can be advanced although often, rigid deadlock occurs with little movement in any direction. No progress or benefit to any party. We therefore liken politics to a process by which a group reaches a decision

Success in the political realm is no different from success in medicine, business or any other venture.

Kidney Disease and the Alleged Sobolo as the Cause in Ghana?

There's a dangerous health problem on the rise in Ghana which we her in the media on a regular basis. In the United States, affecting more than 20 million adults—25 percent more than a decade ago. It's more common than diabetes and twice as prevalent as cancer. More alarming: New evidence shows that the majority of those stricken by the condition don't even know they have it. What is this dangerous outbreak? Chronic kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the organs' tiny filters are progressively damaged over the course of several months to years. Eventually the damage leads to a dangerous buildup of waste in your blood, which can cause inflammation in the blood vessels, setting you up for heart attack, stroke, even brain damage. Without treatment to help slow the progress of the disease, many patients will require either dialysis or a kidney transplant. I have seen numerous patients with kidney disease who do not know anything about Hibiscus or “Sobolo”

One reason CKD is on the rise is that it's linked to two other increasingly common conditions—diabetes and hypertension, which together account for two-thirds of CKD cases which the post on social media attested which is true. (High blood sugar and high blood pressure damage the kidney's nephrons and impair blood vessel function, making it more difficult for waste to be removed.) But although more and more Ghanaians are now being screened for these two conditions, CKD often goes undiscovered until obvious symptoms—such as numbness in the hands or feet, a halt to menstruation, or severe joint pain—appear. The bad news: These symptoms usually don't arise until kidney function has fallen to less than 25 percent of normal and irreversible damage has occurred. The good news: With your doctor's help, you can detect the disease earlier and even prevent it altogether.

What You Can Do

Watch for Warning Signs-Many symptoms of kidney disease are ignored because they don't seem serious. Keep an eye out for loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, swollen ankles or feet, and difficulty in sleeping and concentrating.

Get Screened

Even if you have no symptoms of CKD, you should still get screened if you have diabetes (about 40 percent of those with diabetes develop CKD), high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease, or you are over age 60. Screening typically includes a urine test to check for protein, which can show up months to years before symptoms occur. Your doctor may also order a blood test to measure the buildup of waste products (specifically urea and creatinine) as well as an ultrasound of your kidneys.

Block the Damage

To combat diabetes and hypertension, the primary instigators of CKD: Maintain a healthy weight and diet, exercise, and quit smoking. Your doctor may prescribe a special low-salt, low-protein diet, or medication to regulate your blood pressure and blood sugar. (Aim for a blood pressure below 115/75 and a fasting blood sugar below 100.) Also ask your doc to check your levels of hemoglobin A1c, which can indicate the average amount of glucose in your blood over several weeks. One recent study showed that for every 1 percent drop in A1c level, the risk of kidney disease drops by up to 40 percent

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine-Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) and registered Holistic Medical Practitioner.