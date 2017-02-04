Ethiopian Airlines expands operations

Management of Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines has announced plans to launch seven new destinations within five months this year.

The move will be one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian's long and illustrious history.

“From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore (Singapore),” Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam told Citi Business News.

Mr. GebreMariam explained that with the addition of these stations, Ethiopian will have service from Addis Ababa to 98 different international cities located across the world.

He was of the view that the expansion will give the African country an encouraging growth in the aviation industry.

“Africa's share of the Global Aviation is the smallest which is only around 3%”.

As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned on the low base of air connectivity in the continent and we are setting record expansion to enable Africans enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world,” he assured.

He argued that beyond the current economic slowdown especially in the oil export dependent economies of Africa, it is important that the continent becomes the magnet for foreign direct investment, trade and tourism.

He maintained that such a move will speed the engines of air travel growth and in turn efficient air connectivity to drive socio economic development

“We are happy to contribute our share in the 21st Century African Transformation, ” he said.

He recounted that in the just ended calendar year, new flights to Moroni (Comoros), WindHoek (Namibia) and Newark (United States) were launched,

“Ethiopian is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and we are expanding our wings every year. Ethiopian envisages to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025,” he said.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana