General Mosquito Joins ‘Military’

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito, has enrolled in a military school to pursue a master's degree course.

The tough-talking politician is among 43 others who were officially admitted to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra yesterday.

They are to undertake a one-year weekend Master of Science course on Defence and International Politics.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony for General Mosquito and colleagues, Commandant of GAFCSC at Out Barracks, Teshie, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, explained that the master's programme is aimed at equipping learners with the tools they need for analytical thinking and good judgment skills in issues of defence and global politics.

According to him, the objective of the course is to equip students with the highest professional standards in defence, security management and international politics.

The usual excitement associated with being in a new school on the first day could be seen on the face of General Mosquito as he was holding his learning materials and sharing fun with his classmates.

Air Vice Màrshal Issifu Sakib Kadri encouràged the matriculants to take matters of defence and global politics seriously

“I have no doubts in my mind that this carefully and thoughtfully crafted programme is all that you need to be real masters of the pervasive national and global problems of our time,” he told the matriculants in the Hamidu Hall of the college.

“However, it is my hope that the core values of integrity, honesty, dedication and discipline that will be inculcated in you during your association with the college will enable you to overcome these challenges,” he expressed.

