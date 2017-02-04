NPP Youth Lock NHIS Office

A police officer in a heated argument with some of the irate youth



Some youth believed to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken over the offices of the Youth Employment Agency (YEP) and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The youth reportedly ordered workers at the YEP office at Choggu to vacate the premises and locked it (office) up.

They were said to have moved to the Tamale Metro National Health Insurance office and demanded to see the metro director, Abdul Salam, “to teach him a lesson.”

The youth claimed that the YEA office was issuing appointment letters to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

One of the youth who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity said Salam sits on radio saying nobody can ask him to move out of the office, but they want to let him know that their government is in power and they can do anything they wish.

When DAILY GUIDE went to the scene, it was revealed that some glass doors of the office had been destroyed together with some pieces of furniture.

Some staffs of the scheme were asked to move out of the office and those who proved stubborn were reportedly beaten up and driven out of the office by force.

The angry youth allegedly used pieces of stick and other objects to hit some personnel of the scheme to force them out of the office.

Drama unfolded when two police personnel arrived at the scene; but were overpowered by the youth and nearly beaten up, but for the timely intervention of some staff of the district assembly – which is closer to the NHIS office.

They drove out customers of the scheme who came there to renew their cards.

Persons who supposedly took snapshots of the activities were allegedly attacked and their mobile phones smashed into pieces by the rampaging youth.

The police called for reinforcement but as at the time of filing this report, no arrest had been made.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

