New Twist Over Kofi Adams ‘Stolen Cars’

There seems to be more than what has been told about the five vehicles seized from the house of Kofi Adams, the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The five vehicles, two Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration numbers GS 7451-12 and GN 7796-16 and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups with registration numbers GM 842-16, GM 823-16 and GM 846-16, were seized from his Golf City area house in Tema on Wednesday.

Kofi Adams, who was the Campaign Coordinator for John Mahama in the run-up to the 2016 general elections, was said to be outside the country when the house was visited by people said to be national security operatives.

It is, however, emerging that the said vehicles were purchased in the name of the state [national security].

According to a source at the Flagstaff House – where the vehicles were sent for safekeeping – the current users have indeed scrapped [tampered with] the chassis number under the windshield of the pickups and sealed the place with a metal – all in an attempt to change their ownership.

However, the chassis number in the engine could not be scrapped.

One of the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles – with registration GS 7451- 12 – was indeed part of the presidential escorts, according to information reaching DAILY GUIDE.

Several of such government vehicles, including those in the presidential convoy, have gone missing since the declaration of the December 7, 2016 general elections which sent the then ruling NDC into opposition.

Recounting how the alleged seizure happened, Mr. Adams stated that before he travelled to the UAE last Sunday, six officials claiming to be operatives of national security, visited his home on Saturday in his absence.

According to him, the supposed national security personnel wanted to seize his vehicles but he managed to stop them immediately he was informed at a funeral.

He pointed out that his checks later confirmed that the men were not ordered to carry out the act by the National Security Minister.

The NDC National Organiser explained further that he received a call while in Dubai, indicating that the same six men, together with others, had returned to seize his five vehicles on Wednesday.

Mr. Adams noted that “I had to travel to Dubai for the function, so I left Ghana on Sunday, only to receive a call that 16 military persons and some police officers, together with four of the six who came the last time and a DVLA officer with a machine, got into the yard and insisted on getting the vehicles out.”

Stolen Vehicles

However, Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary, said most of the vehicles were “stolen from government,” their chassis numbers changed and sold to Kofi Adams.

Reacting to reports that five vehicles were taken away from the Tema residence of Kofi Adams by National Security operatives, Nana Obiri Boahen said most of the chassis numbers had been tampered with, to hide the true identities of the vehicles.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, was said to have directed the men who went for the vehicles to return them.

Kofi Adams, who claimed he was in Dubai for a private business, was threatening to take legal action when he returns to the country.

But Nana Obiri Boahen on Asempa FM's 'Ekosii Sen' programme on Thursday, called the bluff of the NDC man, daring him to go to court.

Obiri Boahen stated that the chassis number of one of the V8 Land Cruisers with registration number GM 843-15 was changed before it was transferred into Kofi Adams' name.

“I'm telling you authoritatively that Kofi Adams’s car is a Government of Ghana vehicle. It was stolen and sold,” he fumed.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary said the members of the Mahama-led administration had stolen more than 100 vehicles belonging to the state.

Original Documents

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, also known as 'Abronye DC,' claims that he led the team that stormed Kofi Adams' house for the vehicles, challenging the NDC organiser to produce the 'original documents' for the vehicles.

According to him, the vehicles will be released to the NDC man if the original documents bear his name.

“Kofi Adams should present the original documents and come for his vehicles, if it is proven that they are his vehicles, we would release them for you…,” Abronye said daringly.

According to him, some of the vehicles given to Kofi Adams were imported by the Education Ministry for monitoring purposes, and hence was surprised they ended in the possession of the NDC executive.

“Kofi Adams' vehicle, the Nissan Hard Body, were imported by the Ministry of Education…the vehicles were meant for monitoring purposes…,” he alleged.