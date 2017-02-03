Stop ‘Fair Trade Chocolate’!

Alberta Heinz Heerde:”If you do not know these things, someone will come and make a Medication out of it and sell for big money to you!”

Humans of our times like to find healing in Pharmaceuticals made in and by Giant companies with substances artificially generated. GOD was never stupid, he is almighty; has created us and provided us with everything we need for a happy and healthy life…we must only see, realize and use his blessings.

Coconut Water is a healthy drink from the road side. Bananas and Cucumbers (check their shape and compare with your manhood) help a man to be strong and make his wife happy while Tomato and Pawpaw seeds assist in improving the man’s Sperm count for Babies to see the light of the day.

Crude Oil needs to have an alternative as it has damaging effects on the environment. The human brain is capable to find solutions, over time with different levels of efforts, when a problem occurs. Sugar taken in access harm the human body for which reason alternatives are already widely available.

Cocoa will never be subsidies as it is a perfect food item for which there is no need to look for an alternative. When looking unto the top of the freshly cut pot, three dark points can be seen reflecting humans eyes and our mouth, the white soft inside protecting the Cocoa Beans and cushion them in case of falling to the ground, looks like the human brain. Does it wonder that Cocoa is benefitting the brain function and help us to better think? GOD has made it for a reason.

Certainly it would be overstating that only because of Cocoa Whites have been able to form successful and rich countries. Humans have to live a balanced life based on spiritual understanding and practice as well as using the fruits of Happiness GOD has given to us. Apples have a shape of a heart and given to us in Paradise as a symbol of GOD’s love for us for which reason they are strengthening our heart reflecting in the very true saying ‘An apple a day keeps the Doctor away’.

The consumption in Europe per head of Chocolate is 6-8 kg, in Ghana 500g and in China 100g. Chocolate consumption in Europe started as a luxury enjoyment for the Elite, over time had become a product for all available and affordable in different qualities, shapes, sizes and flavours.

In offices of the IT-Industry Yuppies have Chocolate by their side on the Desks to invent new Software Programmes. Children grow up with Chocolate as a treat for success at school. The White Man had understood, Generations ago, the big, big ever-lasting Money to make from GOD’s blessing and helped to improve the performance and happiness of his own people on the expenses of the Black Man. Is this the fault of the White Man or who needs to be blamed for the ongoing, unfortunate situation? The owner of an item giving out for no reasonable and acceptable benefit, is the one to be blamed for incompetence of thinking and right decision making.

To produce Chocolate is not Rocket Science, it is a certain process of time and dedication. Even Internet is providing all necessary information for world class production. These information are helpful only to the extent that someone can make a chocolate; it will only be a success story when it is backed up by a deep philosophical understanding of Cocoa, Chocolate, the positive health benefits, the enjoyment that comes with it as well as strengthening the brain function to make it an outstanding product that can push competition aside and bring someone on the world stage of the Industry and beyond to tell in various forums the story of Africa in a positive, constructive and the world benefitting way to present solutions to the world that has the potential to be seen as the center of a new Humanity approach and make the life of all of us better.

When Ghana, the producer of the best Cocoa in the world, does not understand this very, very simple facts, than it is right that the White Man continues his approach and sells his Chocolate three times higher in Africa than in his own country due to the transportation costs, custom duties and high labour costs involved in the processing outside Africa. This will keep Ghana in bondage of low consumption for Generations to come.

Stop…stop…stop: there is a solution to the misery Ghana and Africa is facing. Wake up…wake up and start your own production of the Best Chocolate in the World; Ghana raise up to the occasion and show us your truly wonderful face having overcome poverty, AID money and IMF loans. Join hands as the time has come for you and me to be one united Community of Friends to enjoy Chocolate, with Blacks to be in the lead and Whites to be ever thankful of having the privilege of sharing GOD’s given blessing with you.

Ghana, stop ‘Fair Trade Chocolate’ as pronounced by the big Chocolate producers wanting it this way until 2020 as it is not what you think it is, but a cover up story made to protect their own interests and jobs in Europe. The madness on top of it is that the increased Farmer given price will reflect in a higher price for the Consumer in which case Ghanaians/Africans will find it even harder to enjoy good chocolate, including the Farmers themselves!

‘Fair Trade Chocolate’ campaign by the big 6 means to cement, for Generations to come, the exploitation of Africa and withholding your enjoyment of wonderful chocolate due to the high price determined in Europe covered up under the Slogan that Cocoa Farmers will get higher prices for their Cocoa compared to the current international price fixing, while the production will remain in Europe which makes Chocolate for you in Africa all so expensive. The consumer in Europe does not understand the dangerous and blinding game these people want to play with you. As long as you do not wake up and take charge of your own natural and national product, so wonderful like no other food item GOD has created, this sad story will continue.

GOD is always working with time and the time for Ghana, and Africa as a whole, is right at this very moment to take charge; when the window is closing, Ghana will be the rightful looser and deserves to be exploited by the White Man.

Ghana, rise to the occasion and see the signs of history!

NB: Fair prices do not exist, only market prices.

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Lashibi, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, karlheinzheerde@yahoo.de , 02.02.2017