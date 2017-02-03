OminBank holds SME Clinic for Abbi Creation graduates

In fulfilling their corporate social responsibility dubbed “growing communities,” OmniBank hosted 2016 Graduates of Abbi Creation University College for a two-day capacity building training session.

The training under the theme “Building a Startup: Starting Right for Long Term Success” was to equip the new fashion designers with the requisite skills and resources to enable them grow their businesses as entrepreneurs.

The event hosted at the Bank’s training center at East Legon was facilitated by young entrepreneurs who are making stride in the fashion industry.

They include, Awura Abena Agyemang, Co-Founder- Wear Ghana, Tonyi Senayah, CEO Horseman Shoes, Alberta Quarcoopome, CEO Alkan Business Consult, Michael Terkpetey Narh, Manager, Legal and Board Secretariat, OmniBank and Prince Niitan, Audit Manager, OmniBank.

The objective of the SME Clinic is to provide training on various crucial management practices. Topics treated during the session included financial management, customer service and branding.

OmniBank has been supporting the development of SMEs and entrepreneurs in the country for the last three years.

According to Dominic Donkoh, Head, Business and Retail Banking, they are scaling up in 2017 with the bank committing more resources to ensure that more SMEs benefit from “this unique service offering.”

ABOUT SMEs Clinic

The OmniBank SME Clinic is a platform where we provide free training to SME business owners and managers on regular basis in a conducive environment that allows them to engage with leading experts on best practices and solutions for managing various aspects of their businesses

The main objective of the OmniBank SME Clinic is to promote the sustainable growth of Small and Medium Enterprises across the country. Topics are based on need analysis and by popular request from clients. Broad topics include: Business Development, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Financial Management.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com