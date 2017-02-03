Stanbic Bank hosts clients for 2017 business year

Stanbic Bank has hosted some key clients of its International Private Banking unit at a special event dubbed Stanbic Cognac and Champagne Chocolate Evening at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The event attended by about 150 clients of the unit was aimed at offering a networking opportunity where the Bank and its clients could interact in a relaxed atmosphere whilst enjoying good music, drinks from Pernord Ricard and chocolates from (Moments, a Ghanaian Chocolatier.

In a welcome address, Nana Owiredu-Gyamera, Head of International Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana used the occasion to wish the clients a prosperous new year and thanked them for their custom over the years.

“2016 was a good year for our relationship. We thank you for sticking to our brand. At Stanbic Bank we put you first that is why our investment packages have won the best structured products over the last four years because they are tailored made to improve your lives,” he said.

Stanbic Bank’s International Private Banking service offers access to international banking services, foreign exchange, savings, structured products and a range of other services and products. It is ideal for people who want to diversify their wealth, have income from overseas or work abroad. Customers of Stanbic Bank Ghana have vast opportunities at their fingertips particularly with the bank’s internet banking portal which allows customers to execute cross-border transfer of funds. Clients also have the opportunity to buy a property in London for private and commercial purposes.

A client at the event praised Stanbic for organizing such a laudable event.

“This event affords us the opportunity to engage with our bankers in a relaxed manner,” he said. “I am particularly excited by the 24/7 digital banking access via the internet and Stanbic’s smart phone app. The service is convenient and unique.”

The Stanbic Cognac and Champagne Chocolate Evening was organized in collaboration with Pernord Ricard and Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.