PNC NEC affirms dismissal of Deputy General Secretary

The People's National Convention (PNC) National Executive Council (NEC) has upheld a decision by the party's 2016 flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama to dismiss the Deputy General Secretary.

PNC's second highest body at a meeting held in Accra said the 2016 flagbearer did not err in dismissing Haruna Mohammed from the the party for some untoward behaviour.

The PNC executive was sacked after he was accused of making disparaging remarks about Dr Mahama and the party's National Treasurer, Akane Adams.

The medical doctor in the dismissal letter signed on January 24 said the acts by Mr Haruna, "embarrassed me as the leader, NEC and the entire membership of the PNC."

The embattled PNC official claimed Dr Mahama rechanneled monies meant for the party's 2016 campaign into his personal account.

But citing Standing Orders of the party, the PNC 2016 Presidential Candidate said no "individual executive can transfer party cash without a counter signature of either the Leader, Chairman, General Secretary or National Treasurer."

The party's NEC gave him the opportunity to substantiate his claims with evidence, but Mr Haruna failed to honor the invitation.

At the meeting chaired by PNC's First Vice Chairman Dr Michael Woembegu, there was a unanimous decision to uphold his dismissal to send a signal to other executives.

Out of the number of executives who took part in voting, 21 favoured his dismissal, five were against it and only two officers abstained from it.

Per the decision of NEC, Mr Mohammed is relieved of his position and would not be part of any committee within the pary.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Mahama and all the elected National executives of the party including party regional representatives of NEC.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP