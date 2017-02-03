Rejoinder: GNPC, EDC saga – Ministry official instructed items be moved to Rigworld

RigWorld Services Limited, a reputable oil and gas company offering support services in the upstream sector in Ghana wishes to dissociate itself from a false publication circulating in various platforms concerning the movement of goods from Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) to our warehouse at Takoradi.

A story carrying the headline “GNPC, EDC SAGA – MINISTRY OFFICIAL INSTRUCTED ITEMS BE MOVED TO RIGWORLD” by a reporter named Samuel Dowuona was published on February 2 on AdomOnline.com, Ghanabusinessnews.com and other media outlets.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that Rigworld has NO arrangement with the Ministry of Energy under the previous government, Tullow Oil or Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) for the movement of any items to Rigworld warehouse at Takoradi.

There is no truth to the publication and can only be described as a figment of the imagination of the media outlets to tarnish the hard won reputation of RigWorld.

We hereby call on the media houses to retract the publication and issue an unqualified apology to Rigworld for inconvenience caused and other negative repercussions of the said publication.

………..Signed……..

Roger A. Agana

RigWorld Services Limited PR

0244244807