MTN Dazzles Customers With Huawei Mate 9

MTN Ghana, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, in partnership with Huawei Technologies, a global leader in the technology industry, has announced the launch of Huawei Mate 9.

Huawei Mate 9 is a high-end smart phone with the latest technological features to ensure flawless operation. Users of the Huawei Mate 9 will benefit from a user friendly interface and a high capacity 4000mAh battery that can last for two days. With its 20 mega pixel and 12 mega pixel RGB cameras, the Huawei Mate 9 is touted to have the most prestigious smartphone camera technology.

In fulfilment of its agenda to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Ghana is offering exciting packages to individuals who purchase the Huawei Mate 9 from MTN data stores across the country. Customers who buy the Huawei Mate 9 will receive 2.5GB of date for six months and a free screen replacement in case of damage within three months of purchase.

Speaking at the launch of the Huawei Mate 9, Asher Kahn, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, said: “I am happy to say that the launch of MTN 4G services has enabled many people in Ghana to access the internet faster, download photos more easily, upload music, stream videos, participate in video conferences and generally enjoy the digital age better. However, without access to the right mobile devices, it would be difficult to enjoy all these benefits. It is for this reason that MTN continues to partner Original Equipment Manufacturers to develop phones that the average Ghanaian can afford.”

He disclosed MTN’s plans to continually invest in its network, in the bid to provide value to its subscribers. “Last year we invested $96 million dollars in network expansion and a further $18 million to roll out 4G LTE across the country,” he said.

Long Feing, Head, West Africa Multiple Countries Device Department of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, reiterated Huawei Mate 9’s special features which won nine prestigious awards at the CES Innovation Awards 2017.

“In today’s fast-paced business world, business leaders would agree with me that an ideal smartphone should be one that offers a lighting speed performance as well as a long lasting battery that requires minimum charging time to meet their very busy schedules,” he said. “I am pleased to say that the all-new Mate 9 offers all that and more.”

MTN Ghana has been committed to investing in the latest technologies while partnering OEMs to bring exceptional mobile telephony experience to its numerous subscribers. For instance, the telecommunication giant recently partnered with Africa Movies on the Go (AMGO) LLC to launch the AMGO App, a video-on-demand solution that allows users to conveniently stream and download the most current African movies on their mobile smart phones.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network since its entry into Ghana in 2006. Total investments from 2006-2015 are about US$2.512 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern Switch and Data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh .