The NDC Lands Commissioner—Do Not Attempt To Bribe Journalists

We do understand that being in the news for the wrong reasons is embarrassing enough, but to attempt bribing journalists to cover one’s nakedness is so indicting of a criminal known for extreme corruption as the CEO of the lands commission. In current mathematical relevance, the corruption of Dr. Wilfred K. Anim-Odame can be described as Opuni3 (Opuni cubed).

The shameless nerve some people have, really! We have initiated an anticorruption drive, especially against the land commissioner mentioned above. This man had used his office during the term of the disgraced NDC to give ownership of almost all of Accra’s prime locations to Ibrahim Mahama, his pseudogenes, and other NDC looters.

Why is he still in office? Why has this man been returned to the lands commission that he raped, stole, and committed grave crime at? Why is he not being investigated yet? Why is Hackman Owusu protecting him? Does he share in the loot? Why is Elisabeth Ohene also protecting the Lands Commissioner, Wilfred K. Anim-Odame? How many parcels of land has he given her, at what prime locations, and in whose name(s)? Ah! Such betrayal is treasonable, I tell you! This man, the lands commissioner, must go now now now! He must be made to face the music of investigations and go to jail for selling government lands for pittance.

In fact, it is a well-known fact that Wilfred K. Anim-Odame is a subordinate of Ibrahim Mahama. It is not news at all, but what is is the fact that this man sold government lands for millions. For example, where government land was priced at $150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand US Dollars) per plot in a prime location, he connived with Ibrahim Mahama to sell same for $2,000,000 (two million US Dollars). The official amount was paid to government and the balance absorbed in the bellies of these beasts.

We are ordering Wilfred K. Anim-Odame to vacate the Lands Commission seat asap. Failure to do that would force us to publish documents to expose him. We pray that he does not bluff this threat, otherwise hell will start burning his robust rear.

We, also, admonish him not to try bribing or compromising journalists. Not all people are traitors and national plunderers as he is. Not every journalist can be bought! Not every journalist is hungry for money. There are those who have integrity and there are devils who worship money. Fortunately for Ghana, the journalist that was contacted yesterday by the lands Commissioner’s agent asking for a secret meeting to “do him fine fine”, is of clean and incorruptible material.

Let me iterate that we are giving the Lands Commissioner exactly 72 hours to vacate his post otherwise the blasphemous skeletons that will be pulled out of his wardrobe will cause Ghanaians to call for his head and those of Hackman Owusu, Elisabeth Ohene, et al. No matter how phlegmatic he appears to be or loquacious he might decide to be to raise dust, we will not be deceived by this charlatan or any other for that matter. Dr. Wilfred K. Anim-Odame, vacate your post now, or face the music!