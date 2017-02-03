Family Health School Turns University

Prof Kwawukume and Ambassador Reeta Auguste (l) and others engaged in a discourse

The Family Health Medical School (FHMS), a premier private medical institution in Ghana, has been upgraded to a fully-fledged university status by the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Prof E.Y Kwawukume, its president, has revealed.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Prof Kwawukume disclosed that management has installed a number of ultra-modern medical facilities, including a huge anatomy hall in place, as part of measures in readiness for the new status and beyond.

Speaking on quality of staff to manage the FHMUC, he stated that the personnel who have been employed are the best any credible institution like FHMUC and anywhere in the world would like to employ.

“I am happy to also announce that the FMHUC in accordance with its new status and mandate has introduced two programmes which are four years graduate and six years undergraduate medical programmes which run parallel to its existing nursing and midwifery courses, among others,” he mentioned.

The FHMUC is seeking, among other things, to be the country's leading provider of medical services which is expected to collaborate with government to train doctors rather than fly them abroad for training.

According to the FHMUC Ambassador, Reeta Auguste, the college is linked to other medical universities across the world through a special programme referred to as telemedicine practice.

She explained that telemedicine practice enables the medical students to receive lectures from seasoned lecturers in America, Europe and Asia via telephone.

Mrs Auguste further mentioned that the college has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Michigan Medical School for exchange programmes intended to enrich students' experience.

By Solomon Ofori

