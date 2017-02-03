Helping Hand TV Show: An Inspiring Interview With Madam Wendy Campbell (Mother Of A Daughter With Cerebral Palsy)

Some people always seem to find solutions to every problem they face in life. These people aren’t necessarily more intelligent, creative or hardworking than others but what distinguishes them is their sheer determination to succeed in life no matter the magnitude of challenges they may encounter on life’s journey. Extraordinary people always make the best out of every situation whether positive or negative.

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization is one of the extraordinary non-profit organizations in Ghana, that has made the best out of the plethora of challenges they have faced within the six(6) years of their existence. Having no external source of funding was not a deterrent to the achievement of their vision; promoting the fundamental rights and privileges of persons with disability (PWDs), thereby bringing dignity to disability. On the contrary, it spurred them on to use what they had (their creativity in music and stage drama) to mobilize funds for their great humanitarian projects.

Over the past years of their existence, this extraordinary organization, H4P, has come into contact with other extraordinary people, who did not allow their problems to drown them in misery but encouraged them to sail through the stormy vicissitudes of life. One of such people is Madam Wendy Campbell a mother of a twenty-five (25) year old daughter with cerebral palsy.

As the H4P Organization commemorates their sixth (6th) Anniversary, “The Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with Disability”, Apostle Charles Hackman brings his viewers one of the inspiring interviews he had in 2016, with Mrs. Wendy Campbell; a Management Consultant based in the United Kingdom. In the interview Madam Campbell shared her fears, struggles but most importantly her hopes and courage concerning her life with her daughter with disability.

“Hope is like the sun, which when we move towards it, casts a shadow of our burdens behind us. We must never give up, we must hold on because no matter what there is always tomorrow”- Apostle Charles Hackman