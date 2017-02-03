Parliament probes death of 6 children at Breman Jamera

The Education Committee of Parliament is set to probe the death of six children after the collapse of a school build at Breman Jamera in the Central Region.

Parents who send their children to the school and some residents in the community have blamed weaknesses in the classroom for the disaster on Wednesday.

However, a ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, told Joy News that investigations will soon start to establish the circumstances that led to the disaster.

The school was built by the community as a self-help project, pending a properly constructed state-sponsored building.

“As a committee, we will look at that [cause of the disaster] and find what caused the delay in the implementation of the completion of the school project,” said Mr Kotoe.

The six kindergarten pupils were laid to rest in the Odoben Brakwa District also in the Central Region on Thursday.

After some back-and-forth over where to bury them, there was a consensus that it should be in the local cemetery.

A procession of grieving parents, teachers and significant part of the community led the way to two hurriedly dug pits.

But the headmaster of the school Jacob Amissah and some of his staff were unable to attend the funeral due to threats of attack from residents of the community.

