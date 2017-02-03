Minority rejects Otiko Djaba, Majority pushes her through

All ten Minority members on Parliament’s Appointment Committee have voted against the approval of Otiko Afisa Djaba as Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister.

However, the Committee has recommended Ms. Djaba and five other ministerial appointees for approval by Majority decision.

The Minority’s refusal to support Ms. Djaba’s approval stems from her disclosure during vetting that she did not undertake her national service because she had traveled out of the country.

The Minority’s position, according to a report on the vetting Committee, is that someone who has not served her nation should not be allowed to take up a ministerial position.

The House was expected to debate the report last night but Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu requested a deferral to allow members go watch the Black Stars play against Cameroun.

The House will also later Friday debate and approve the third report of the appointment’s committee on President Akufo-Addo’s six Ministerial nominees.

On Thursday, the Appointment’s Committee vetted Joe Ghartey for the Railway Development Ministry, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah for the Transport Ministry and Prof. Frimpong Boateng for the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry.

A report on the nominees and three others is expected to be approved by the House next week.

The Joe Osei-Owusu-led committee’s report is recommending that Parliament approves the nomination of the five other persons vetted on Monday and Tuesday by consensus.

They are Minister Designate for Monitoring and Evaluation Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei; Minister Designate for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe; Minister Designate for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea; Minister Designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah and Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN