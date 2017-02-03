Illegal Mining (Galamsey) Ongoing In Suaman District

Suaman Students Association (SUASA) draws to your notice of an illegal mining (Galamsey) ongoing at SUI-Aboi in Suaman District in the Western Region.

Suaman has been among the districts which produce more beans of Cocoa in Ghana. Cocoa being the predominant occupation and sole employment in the district will fall down in the couple of years to come if this galamsey continue to exist in the district. This Galamsey is destroying farm lands and other vital water bodies, River Bia and Sui.

These Rivers has been the solitary sources of drinking water and irrigation purpose for residents in the community and its surrounding areas which have been polluted in the course of the careless activities of illegal miners. Fishing from these water bodies is no longer a trade our fishermen can make better off. Community members’ lives are now in danger because the source of water has been contaminated by these Galamsey operators.

This illegal practice has gone on almost a month now in the district. This Galamsey has brought a huge hazard to the Community and its environs. School drop-out, Teenage Pregnancy, Harmful Cultural Practices, Prostitution, Divorce of Marriages and Internal Child Trafficking, etc has now been the road map of the District.

The District Assembly, Security Service, Nananom and all stakeholders have turned their back with deaf ears to this situation. Some months to come it will be security risk to the District as latent social liabilities.

With this, Suaman Students Association (SUASA) is pleading to His Excellency Nana Addo Darkwa Akuffu-Addo the President of Ghana, National Security Service, and all Agency responsible for mineral and land protection to instantaneously come to our aid and support blush away all Galamsey operators in our district. As a result, we can have the chance for appropriate and balanced development. Thank you

Signed

ASSOAH KOFI EBENEZER

(PRESIDENT, 0243362966)

COFFIE SAMPSON

(GENERAL SECRETARY, O542781863)

ADU SAMPSON

(ORGANIZER, 0201401876)

ALL SUASA EXECUTIVES

BOADU KWABENA BISMARK

(ACTIVIST, 0246536356)





