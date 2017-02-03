Preach Only In The Name Of Jesus Christ Disciples

Many have lost the concept of the how Gods use of the Spirit of Jesus Christ and have sometimes performed their own actions as magicians. It's the Spirit of God who lives in us which is our strength and everything . He lives in us (our Spirit) as His Spirit conduct our activities as believers and Christians.

It's in Him in Spirit He continues to work through us or us through Him and not only our efforts. We all work together through Christ Jesus as one team or as the Body of Jesus Christ according to the power of God.

2 Tim 1:8 Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of ourLord nor of me His prisoner; but suffer evil with the gospelaccording to the power of God.

Acts 5:40 ...And having called the apostles to them, they beatthem and charged them not to speak based upon the name ofJesus; and they released them.

9:27 ...In Damascus he had spoken boldly in the name of Jesus.(RV)

As a believer, you probably have had the following experience.When you are about to talk to others about Plato or AbrahamLincoln, you do not feel ashamed; but whenever you talk to

people about Jesus, a strange feeling comes over you. Weshould feel glorious whenever we speak to others about Jesus,but often we do not have a glorious feeling. Thank GOD that is when we allow ourselves the use only by God.

Instead, we have a rather strange feeling. This is devilish! In this universe and on this earth there is a devilish element that is against Jesus. You have no problem as long as you are talking about the world situation, the economy, science, and so many things;but whenever you talk about the name of Jesus, you have a strange sense.

This comes from the devil. Because Satan and

all his demons hate the name of Jesus, we must proclaim it allthe more. We must be bold with this name and say, “Satan,Jesus is my Lord! Satan, stay away!” We need to shout the name of Jesus Christ because it is also Power within us.

Satan hates the name of Jesus because he knows that God'ssalvation is in this name. The more we preach in the name ofJesus and the more we pray to Jesus, the more people will get

saved. This is the reason Satan hates this name.

I am also drawing our attention to the truth that Jesus Christ is the Author and Finisher of the Christian faith the energy within us. SHALOM!!!!