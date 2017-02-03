I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
3 February 2017

Parliament to approve second batch of ministerial nominees

By CitiFMonline

Parliament is expected to approve the report of the Appointments Committee on the second batch of ministerial nominees from President Akufo Addo, later today [Friday].

The list of Ministerial nominees awaiting approval includes Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, Otiko Djaba, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Joseph Kofi Adda among others.

With the exception of Gender Minister-nominee, Otiko Djaba who seemed to have incurred the wrath of the minority over some comments she made about Former President Mahama during the campaign, all the other nominees are expected to be approved by Parliament by consensus.

Gender Minister nominee, Otiko Djaba
All the 12 nominees expected to be presented before the House were vetted this past week.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has already sworn in 12 of the 36 persons he nominated as ministers for various portfolios after their approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

List of nominees set for approval
Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful
Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah
Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kweku Botwe

Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

