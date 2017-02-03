Pay No Heed To Concerned Nzema Youth - STUNNAD Western Region

Stunnad western region has chanced upon a press release by a pro-NDC group called Concerned Nzema Youth dubbed "Nzemas deserve a fair share of H. E. Nana Addo's appointment"

We wish to state on records that the signatories to such release are not well-wishers of H.E. Nana Addo's administration, their views does not represent the view of Nzemas, lacks credibility and must be treated with the contempt it deserve.

We are surprised that a particular group called Truth and Accountable Governance (TAG), which fought against the minister designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture and MP for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Hon. Catherine Ablema Afeku; would act like a chameleon and seek for a fair share of H. E. Nana Addo's government. We would not give any Pro-NDC group an opportunity to dent the image of western region, specifically Nzemaland under the leadership of H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, considering our rich natural resources.

There are over thousands of state appointments and we (western region, specifically Nzemas) strongly believe that this current administration would consider appointing more westerners. We are content with what we have been given so far and we hope and wish for more appointments in the coming days of our party's administration to accelerate the much needed development that the region has been denied for the past 8years by the corrupt and incompetent Mahama-led NDC government.

We are of a firm believe that H. E. Nana Addo will deliver a 1st class administration devoid of corruption and incompetence.

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

Long live H. E. Nana Addo

Eugene Obeng Boampong - Western regional Vice president,

STUNNAD

0543431838/0207303235

Frederick Akwesi Kumah

Gen Secretary - STUNNAD

0241720675