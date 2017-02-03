Ghana names 3rd FPSO after J.A. Kufuor

Ghana's third Floating Production Storage and Offshore (FPSO) vessel has been named after Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

A statement from the Former President's office on Wednesday said the Former President has left to Singapore for the naming of the third FPSO in his honour.

The vessel will be operating in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) oilfields in the Western Region.

The statement added that the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo is also in Singapore to help in the naming of the FPSO.

The FPSO OCTP is the first and largest vessel in Ghana to convert crude oil and gas into finished products on the same platform.

The vessel built by Singapore's Keppel Offshore and Marine Company Limited, will process 58,000 barrels of oil and 98 million standard cubic feet of gas a day from the OCTP fields.

The oil fields comprise the Sankofa East – Cenomanian Oil, Sankofa East – Campanian Oil, Sankofa Main Gas, Sankofa East Gas, Gye Nyame Gas.

The FPSO is owned by ENI Oil, Ghana Limited, Vitol Upstream, Ghana Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

It is expected to sail into Ghanaian waters by April this year.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana