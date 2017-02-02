New administration not withholding service allowances - NSS clarifies

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has debunked reports that the new administration has decided not to approve the increment of personnel allowances.

It says the reports are false and must be disregarded by the national service personnel and the general public.

In a statement released Thursday and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Ambrobrose Entsiwah Jnr, the Secretariat said the said increment which was announced on December 14, 2016, were not captured by the November 2016 supplementary budget.

It added that the new administration is seriously making inputs into the March 2017 national budget being prepared by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Read the statement below:

UPWARD ADJUSTMENT IN NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL ALLOWANCES AND MATTERS ARISING

The Management of the National Service Scheme has taken note of the interest expressed by sections of the public about announcement of upward adjustment in national service personnel allowances.

Management, however, notes with concern the various interpretations being given to the issue without ascertaining from the secretariat the facts of the matter.

Management, therefore, wishes to bring clarity to key issues concerning the increment in the monthly allowances of national service personnel enrolled under the Scheme for the 2016/2017 service year as follows:

1. We wish to debunk the widespread speculations that the new administration has decided not to approve the increment of personnel allowances are false and must be disregarded by the national service personnel and the general public.

2. The said increment which was announced on 14th December, 2016 were not captured by the November, 2016 supplementary budget.

3. The new administration is seriously making inputs into the March, 2017 national budget being prepared by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Management wishes to assure all national service personnel that once the adjustment of allowances is captured in the soon to be read budget, the Scheme will initiate the payment of allowances to reflect any increment initially agreed upon.

Management wishes to state that the Scheme remains committed to the wellbeing of National Service Personnel.

Management therefore humbly calls on all National Service Personnel to remain calm as we work tirelessly to address the issues.

SIGND.

AMBROSE ENTSIWAH JNR HEAD OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim