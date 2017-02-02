NDC LEFT GH17BN DEBT … In The Road Sector Alone – Road Minister Designate

It has come to light that the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration left a colossal debt of GHc17 billion within the road sector as a result of commitments with contractors.

This was disclosed by the Roads and Highways Minister-designate, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, when he took his turn at the vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday.

His disclosure was in response to a question from the Ranking Member on the Committee, who is the Minority Leader and also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, about how much the sector owed.

Responding, the MP for Atiwa West, Kwasi Amoako-Attah stated that the debt was very huge and urged the new government to put strict mechanisms in place to deal with it.

“Mr. Chairman I can say that it’s frightening. I can tell you for a fact that it is huge, based on what I have read and what I have seen. Mr. Chairman, if you check all the three agencies together, Ghana Highways Authority, Feeder Roads and Urban Roads as at 31st December, 2016, there is a commitment of about GHc17 billion on road contracts,” he noted.

According to him, there are also many road contracts nationwide with about 900 million certificates ready at the ministry.

“We have 1,282 road contracts nationwide. We have almost 900 million certificates raised and ready, resting and collecting dusts at the ministry. If you come to the cocoa sector we have over GHc3 billion outstanding, so it's huge and this has to be managed very well and professionally”, he explained.

He, however, lamented over the amount of money brought in by the road fund, adding that the true state of affairs at the ministry is that awards are given without proper reference to finances.

“It’s frightening; meanwhile the road fund, which is used to pay greater part of this debt only brings in per annum, GHc1.2 billion.

“So it’s quiet frightening and there’s a huge funding gab. And the true state of affairs is, awards are given without proper reference to expected inflows to finance those projects.

“So those projects are ongoing, but they have to be managed well, otherwise in the next few years and months, it’s going to be dangerous. So the current government will have to adopt a lot of innovative ways in dealing with that problem”, he posited.

The nominee at the vetting, passionately appealed to the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government not to commit the same mistakes the Mahama-led administration did, else it would be disastrous.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah was the last nominee to be grilled yesterday, after Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful Gloria and Mr. Kofi Adda, Ministers-designate for Communications and Sanitation and Water Resources respectively.