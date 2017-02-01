Politicians, Public Office Holders Appealed To Conduct Themselves In Discharging Their Duties.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Principal Investigator, at the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHIRAJ), Mr. AppiahKubi, has appealed to politicians, and public office holders to follow due diligent in discharging their duties.

According to him politicians and office holders across the world have come under heavy attack for misconduct.

The principal investigator, who made this appeal in an exclusive interview with Space News in Sunyani, was reacting to the bribery scandal that has rocked parliament.

The Bawku Central MP. MahamaAyariga last week alleged that attempts were made to bribe members of the minority caucus on the appointments committee with ghc 3000 each to influence the approval of the then Energy Minister Designate BoakyeAgyarko.

Mr. AppiahKubi described the allegations and misconducts as shameful and as such dent the image of Ghana’s Legislature.

He added that such conducts must not be encouraged and calls for proper investigation into the matter.

He has further called on the general public to be alert and report corrupt practices that has engulfed government institutions to the appropriate quarters.