I Foreseen Something Fishy In Mahama Ayariga

The former legislator for the Sunyani West Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, and former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Kwadwo Agyei Darko says, he foreseen something fishy in the Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Hon, Mahama Ayariga,s allegations of bribery against the Appointment Committee chairman , Hon Joseph OSEI Owusu , the MP for Bekwei and some members on the committee.

Mahama Ayariga last week alleged that, the then, Minister designate for Energy and Petroleum, Mr. Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe the Minority members on the committee, in an attempt to entice them to approve his nomination as the substantive Minister for Energy.

Making the allegations on Radio Gold, a private radio station in the Greater Accra Region, the former Minister for Information under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, said Mr. Boakye Agyarko through Hon Joseph OSEI Owusu , gave GH( 3000.00 each to the Minority Chief Whip , Hon Muhammad Muntaka , MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, to be given to them to get him approved.

Hon Muhammad Muntaka had since denied receiving any such money from the chairman of the Appointment Committee to be given to his colleagues on the committee.

Parliament had set up a five member committee to investigate the allegation.

Speaking on the SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT Mr. Agyei Darko said what is surprising to him is that, knowing very well that the Appointment Committee decision is not the final decision on any nominee and moreover the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the comfortable majority on the Appointment Committee and in Parliament, to approve any nominee on the floor of the House with their majority members, and the convention in this country, which says, Minority will have their say and the Majority will have their way, he will be shocked and surprised to hear that, a nominee will try to bribe his or her way to approval from the members of the Appointment Committee which does not have the final say on the nominee.

The former Local Government and Rural Development Minister noted that, even if the Minority members decides to approve or reject any nominee, the final decision of the fate of the nominee does not rest in the bosom of them, but in the hands of the full Parliament .

He, therefore, stated that, it will not be imperative or wise for any nominee to feel threaten that his or her approval will be in danger and so he or she must pay bribe in order to get approval from the floor of Parliament , which has the final say.

Mr. Agyei Darko said he suspects something fishy in the Bawku Central MP allegation against the Energy and Petroleum Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko and the Appointment Committee, Mr. Joseph OSEI Owusu.