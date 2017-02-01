I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Politics | 1 February 2017 22:17 CET

Photos: Bawumia inspects 'damaged' Parliament House

By MyJoyOnline

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday paid a visit to Parliament House to ascertain the extent of damaged caused by Tuesday's rainstorm.

Accompanied by the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Vice President was taken round the facility by Speaker of the House Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye.

Ghana's legislature suffered colossal destruction when its roofing sheets were ripped off following the Tuesday night rainstorm that hit parts of Accra.

Water dripped into the chamber forcing a discussion on the Local Governance (Amendment Bill 2017) to brought to an abrupt end.

Leadership of Parliament requested for a new Chamber which Dr Bawumia promised that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government would give it a serious consideration.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP

