'Developed' Ghana 2nd in open defecation – Yaw Nsarkoh jabs

Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana& Nigeria, Yaw Nsarkoh has said the supposed development of Ghana is questionable.

In his view, Ghana is still underdeveloped since it has been ranked second after a Sudan in Africa for open defecation.

This damning statistics, the Unilever Ghana boss indicated means that, three out of every five Ghanaians are subject to this demeaning and insanitary condition.

Mr. Nsarkoh made this known when he took his turn at the monthly symposia of Achimota School dubbed: Achimota Speaks to mark its 90th anniversary celebrations at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: A nation divided…that all may be one , he quoted the Chief Officer at the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) to corroborate his claim.

“WASH estimates that Ghana will take 500 years to eliminate the practice due to the slow pace at which strategies, laws and interventions are being implemented. I am being deliberately provocative; on sanitation as in other matters, we are a people divided” he stated.

Given this humiliating exposé, Mr. Nsarkoh said it is evident “we are an open defecation country (ODC).

“A pathetic outcome of the first order. I am being deliberately provocative; on sanitation as in other matters, we are a people divided. Some, the few, live in glamour; others, the many in fact, live in squalor” he added.

Yaw Nsarkoh called on all key stakeholders especially in the sanitation sector to nib this shameful development in the bud.

The monthly symposia is designed to share Achimotan thoughts on various aspects of Ghana’s national discourse. This is guided by the theme of the celebration to several fun and nostalgic activities that will serve as platforms to reunite long-lost peers, friends and family.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com