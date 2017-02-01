Vetting Live: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful takes her turn

Communications Minister-designate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has taken her turn before Parliament's Appointment Committee to be vetted.

If passed, the Ablekuma West MP will lead the Ministry she has already promised to transform.

Members of the Committee are currently going through her CV. She has been asked to make certain corrections and provide more information on protions of the CV.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu was first and he asked if the nominee will support the introduction of the Spousal Bill.

I believe that souls are equal partners in a relationship and they compliment each other, she said, adding that it is a shame that so far the bill has not been passed.

She said although the last parliament introduced the bill, but it has had to go back for amendment she hopes this current one can work on it to protect spouses in marriages in the unfortunate event of the marriage breaking down.

“Nobody should be worse of because a relationship which they believe will last for lifetime ended prematually, probably through no fault of theirs."

Access to broadband

We are moving away from voice communication, we need to improve the speed at which we access and use data and its cost.

The eastern fibre network needs to be actualised so that the country can derive the needed benefits.

She said measures will be put in place to resolve any issues preventing its operation and equip the needed stakeholders in order for them to work.

She said by next year, government will complete the fibre loop across the country, "it is doable."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com