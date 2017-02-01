GCNet Eyes 24 Hours Business Registration

Dr. Nortey Omaboe (third left) singing a hymn during the thanksgiving service

The usual eight-day period for the registration of companies or businesses in Ghana by the Registrar-General's Department will soon be a thing of the past.

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), which disclosed this to journalists Friday in Accra on the sidelines of its fourth annual thanks-giving service, said it was assisting the Registrar-Generals Department to reduce the duration for business registration in Ghana to 24 hours or less.

Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr. Nortey Omaboe, indicated that the move was one of the topmost priorities for his outfit in 2017 which intends to help government to provide an enabling environment for the business community.

He stated that “we have deployed for them a portal so you can conduct your business online. For example, to make your annual returns, you can check whether your company's name has been taken or not…you can even pay your fees on line. And provided all your legal documents are there, then within 24-hours you can get your company.”

According to him, a number of requirements for business registration by the Department were being cut to facilitate the move.

The payment system of the Department and that of the Domestic Tax Unit of the GRA were also being converged, he told the media.

“We have fully automated the processes and changed a lot of the business process themselves to try and make it short and streamline it,” he said.

The automation system, according to Dr. Omaboe, would make it possible for the general public to conduct business online.

By Melvin Tarlue

