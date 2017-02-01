I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business & Finance | 1 February 2017 12:46 CET

NIB Holds Thanksgiving Service

By Daily Guide

Kweku Asamoah (2nd left), Most Rev Charles Palmer Buckle and other staff of the bank show some applause at the event 

Management and staff of National Investment Bank (NIB), a leading bank in the country, on Sunday converged on the Physicians & Surgeons Hall in Accra to thank God for His guidance and protection last year.

Management and staff of the institution danced and sang at the annual event by the bank.

Guest speaker for the occasion was Most Rev. Charles Palmer Buckle, the Catholic Archbishop of Accra.

Culling his sermon from Lamentations 3:22, the Christian minister commended the bank for recognizing God's mercies in its day-to-day operations.

He advised Ghanaians to work hard to emancipate themselves economically primarily using their God-given talents.

He also said God had endowed every Ghanaian with certain unique abilities which could only be activated by the individual.

He therefore appealed to all to work hard and justify their inclusion.

The bank, under the leadership of John Kweku Asamoah, Managing Director and Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chair, posted impressive profits last year.

It launched its international master cards onto the market last year to offer relief to its traveling customers.

Mr Asamoah said the bank was also on course to rolling out many products this year to register its place among the 32 universal banks operating in Ghana.

Joyful Way Incorporated was the guest performers at the event supported by NIB's Choir.

A business desk report

Business & Finance

