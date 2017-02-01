Burkina Interest Robbed



SIX UNIDENTIFIED armed men raided the offices of the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce in Tema on Sunday.

The robbers made away with properties running to several thousands of cedis and an unspecified sum of cash.

Three out of the four security men on duty were rounded and tied up by the robbers before entering the offices.

Confirming the robbery incident to the DAILY GUIDE, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command explained further that the incident occurred on January 29, 2017 at about 2:50 am.

She said the robbers on reaching the premises, tied up 3 of the security men and asked another one to lead them into the office where monies were kept.

According to her, the robbers upon entering the yard asked the security man leading them to lie prostrate on the floor before they embarked on the raid.

ASP Obeng indicated that the security man, however, managed to escape from the premises, as the criminals got busy with their foray, and reported the matter to the police and patrol teams were dispatched to the scene.

She said when the police arrived, the robbers had already left the scene but a cash sum of GH¢4,000 was found and the bound security men released.

ASP Obeng noted that the case was under investigations and had therefore appealed to the public to assist with information for the arrest of the criminals.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

