Are They Really Crusaders…?

Many crusaders preach to make a difference but they don’t know it is different on the outside. When they are given tickets to fly unto the inside, they forget their beliefs with the blink of the eye. Lamenting, it is indeed different from the outside. Some manage to keep their principles to fight the misgivings and mishaps on the inside. They succeed for a while. As time passes by, their death warrant is signed with lots of sabotages and blackmails. Since they despise disgrace and would love to save face decide to ignore their beliefs in order to stay on the inside for long. They comfort themselves with the saying, “if you can’t beat them just join them” or cry out loud that,” it is indeed different on the outside.

These people grow wings and are soaked deep into the unlawful, immoral, unacceptable and greedy traits of the inside. Their memory is cleared, forgetting who they were as they were fighting for liberation and equality from the outside. It sounds very interesting to know that, these die-hard crusaders are presently preaching the new beliefs of the inside and expect everyone to accept them by proclaiming,” the inside is the way, the truth and the light, no one gets liberation and equality except through the door of the inside”.

They further add. ”the inside bears no evil; they are misconstrued by the outside. The inside is made up of loving and selfless people”. Indeed, this is really fascinating to see a crusader for equality and freedom for the less privileged, a crusader who loves his people and is ready to defend and die for them, a crusader who was always loud to pin point the wrongs of the inside fearlessly, is now, after seeing little wealth and power, proclaiming the deeds of the inside and sells his integrity.

This is a revelation of sheer hypocrisy powered by selfishness and gross self-interest. This is what happens in any kind of politics. Be watchful of the so called crusaders. The real crusaders die if that is the only option available for them to stand by their beliefs and principles.

I would end this article with a quote I learnt years ago, “those in authority are a reflection of what we will be if we find ourselves in the same position under the same circumstances”. Is the difference actually impossible? How do you think this difference can be made? Let’s stand together and tackle corruption inside out not vice versa. This difference, I believe can be made by those already on the inside after a decision and conscious effort has been made. It may be gradual and fatal but an effort can make a difference.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)