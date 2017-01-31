Fanciest Story

Life I sailed and many a person I have encountered. A mixed of kind and cold hearted ones I have seen. People of different background came my way. Some exploited me while others tore me apart and drained the good out of me. Wicked and selfish thoughts I conceived, believing the world was a cruel one. So bad that, I vowed never to emit goodness and compassion to people.

Far I stood with my reformed thoughts of life. Staggering and expecting a prey upon whom I shall avenge. Closer you came by. Slowly, you renegotiated the wheels of my diabolic heart towards good.

Tender was your care and your deeds constantly reminded me of the pampering my mummy gave me. You treat me as though I was one of you. Unconditionally, sticking your neck out for my wellbeing. Those moments I always have, as fresh in memory as if they happened a second ago. When entangled I was in the achievement of my life conquest and facing fierce challenges.

At that point, I said I wanted to give up and you vehemently rebuked my decision. You dared encourage me and pledged we sail through together.

Interestingly enough, I was not your best of friends yet you hailed me as such. Through you, I found a pearl that defanged my conviction of self-centeredness and solitary living. your ways frequently informed me, not to make religion a barrier for unifying like-hearts and minds in accomplishing greatness.

I may have not known you for long but the few moments knowing you feel like we have been friends forever. A day with you always seems eternity because around you are an aura of fulfillment and joy. If I am to make a wish this very moment as I live, it will be wishing to have a replica of you as my missing rib. May the mighty God bless you and may ALLAH give you all your heart desires. Lots of love.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)