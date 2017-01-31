Turning The Canker To Gold

The struggle to provide redress to student issues is pursued efficiently as much as leaders become tactical to turn a canker to gold.

This canker has been a major controversy and brouhaha within the student front about the infiltration of political parties in student politics. Moments do pass by with days becoming weeks and weeks to months yet the debate never ceases. Some take the stance to condemn this act but like corruption, it is inevitable.

The argument on either side always remains valid; nevertheless, the truth cannot be ignored. I remember my first experience in the national student politics as a delegate; I was amazed about the developments that occurred before, during and after congress. For one to win elections, the aspirant needs to tour all regions of Ghana to visit all member institution of the union or association. I wondered deeply. “how are they financed?”, “are these not students or they do own gold mines?”” or they are financed by powerful people?” I sought for redress to my doubts and surprisingly, political parties sometimes support some of these aspirants. I fumed and was displeased knowing very well that, this support from the parties actually cripples the vibrancy in our leaders, ties their servant hands and shuts the opening from which the voice of the students is heard.

As well-meaning students entered the debate to frown upon the infiltration of political parties, I joined with passion to this significant cause. In reality, it will forever remain a fallacy to conceive the thought to eradicate political infiltration in student front. Nonetheless, as I possess a spirit of optimism and positivity, I sought to ponder in search of the relevance political infiltration could play in our student front.

Nonetheless, as I possess a spirit of optimism and positivity, I sought to ponder in search of the relevance political infiltration could play in our student front.

Amazing to my wildest fantasy, I noticed this canker could be turned to the benefit of students. Why do I say this? In situations where the main leadership of our national fronts have affiliation to different political parties, those associated with the opposition caucus must remain vibrant and address student issue with passion and in unity.

It is undeniable for one to be tied up as he has been supported by political godfathers to win an election. It is also prudent for such a fellow to be ethical and act with conscience by playing the political cards smartly. Nothing stops the fellow from allowing his other leaders not aligned to his political party address pressing needs of students since they have no conflict of interest. There must be no excuse not to deliver and act your roles as a leader of students. As students, we shall agitate to unfair treatments and expect our leaders to be proactive in handling sensitive students' plights.

Wisdom is never far-fetched for student leaders aligned to particular political parties to still solve our problems and also appease their financiers.

Please stay tactical in addressing our needs as ordinary students yet still find pleasant ways to please godfathers.

After elections, I believe we must remain one and realize our Union or association is not for a particular party but for the students of Ghana.

I end by stating emphatically that, posterity will catch up with us and in future we shall account for how we managed the student front. Based on our output, our future prospect will be determined.

WRITTEN BY ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)