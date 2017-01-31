We Must Be Ashamed 2...

We must be ashamed of what we have become. Instead of being students activists, we call ourselves student politicians. We should be embarrassed that we lost our core mandate.

It should sadden our conscience to see events in this light anytime we view the efforts of past leaders who toiled with their lives, blood, time and academics to make the lives of the Ghanaian student better.

In the past, student concerns were handled in unison but presently our decisions are mostly based on pleasing our political godfathers and not the students who placed us up there.

Our wounds would deepen after we realize we are being used for selfish gains of the big men. We should delve deeper and there we shall envisage that only few of us would be absorbed into mainstream politics based on an individual's self-development.

Our relevance shall diminish after our term of office is over. The top politicians shall keep us around them only and only when we stay relevant to their cause. The promises made to us shall be ditched into the past when we forget to develop ourselves and rather kissing their feet for crumbs.

We must be ashamed when our hopes are placed on the pledges of these men to put us in high offices. We should question ourselves to see how unfeasible that could be if we are incompetent to hold such offices.

We should be ashamed of ourselves when elsewhere the development and growth of student activism is stronger and relevant in South Africa and other nations but ours is still marking time.

We must be ashamed when student leaders in Ghana currently can't boast of educational reforms they have suggested to the appropriate stakeholders.

The division has harmed us and increased their gains. Shame on student leaders for falling prey to the political manoeuvers of the politicians to divide the vision of student activism.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)