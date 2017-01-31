We Must Be Ashamed 1...

On the sidelines, some years ago, we screamed loud. Louder than the roar of the loudest lion. We felt the blind eye, turned to the plights of students were unacceptable so we lamented and sometimes groaned.

In gearing to resolving student plights, we became activists. Yes student activists who spoke against any wrong we saw. Activists who despised negligence and gross incompetence of ruling leaders.

We set strategies to attack and unveil the corruption within the governing administration. Sometimes, we went the extreme length to enlighten students on the flaws and misgivings of our leaders.

Down the lane, our voices were heard. Many a peer and friends pushed for us to be in the helm of affairs. At a point, we decided to ignore. Feeling comfortable as crusaders and activists. We believed our calling was to make things right from the shadows.

The platter was placed before us once again. On an intensified meditation and conscious reflection, we made that decision. A decision to be at the service of humanity and students. Our activism we believed should move to another level and this time focusing on pertinent issues of students using endowed authority.

The decision realizing the future is us and the failure will be on us. Our intentions were made to students and the vision, well sold. Students unanimously and in some cases slightly accepted our bid to lead them.

Our activism placed us on the pedestal for great eyes to spot us and attention of the politicians were caught. We were complimented to have high intellect and so have huge potentials. We were convinced and persuaded to look beyond today.

References were made to current politicians who were formerly in our shoes. The spotlight was placed on their successes and we were inspired of being greater. Consistently, our exuberance and energy were commended.

The ambitious gene hidden within began to twinkle. Taking into consideration the economic inconsistency in the country and the high rate of graduate unemployment, our thirst for power deepened.

Since there is no free lunch in the sight of man, the selfish mortals always have a role for us to play so they either gain or continuously use power.

With their deep understanding of the harm we could cause if we are to bring our activism on them and bring them to book, they religiously sold to us a dogma.

Their ideologies were spread wide to create division in the national student front. As God did to the people of babel, did they replicate to make us speak different political languages.

The concerns of students are made secondary and our political language stands tall. We claim to fight for students only when it is in the interest of our paymasters.

To be continued...

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)