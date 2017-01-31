I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Opinion/Feature | 31 January 2017 18:18 CET

I Am A Liar…

By Angel DKK-Gbedemah

In the dusk of misunderstanding, a dawn of peace should proceed. With a reflection of recollecting broken pieces, my soul pines away as it is imprisoned in loneliness and sorrowful solitude.

I do not seek to elude you from your decision. I respectfully accept your stance to stay away from me, yet deep within my thoughts is a guilt of making an invaluable person like you to dislike me.

I understand no amount of apologies can mend your hurt heart or even the number of times I plead for which I accept responsibilities for my actions.

The beauty of every affinity is the fights, quarrels, grudges and misunderstandings that comes between partners. In all situations, these should never break the ties.

We are meant to have misunderstandings and say or do things that hurt each other. As these instances rise, it is for us to make our bond rise above the tides. I regret my condescension as I reflect to assess my actions and I am prepared to trade my ego in order to keep our union running.

The world and everyone else thinks otherwise of you but in my eyes is an impeccable lady who intrigues in me a challenge to discover the mystery she represents and a personality that attracts me and weakens my pride.

I am a big liar if I say I don’t miss you. I am also blockheaded if I say I don’t need you. You stand out and you are superb. Oops! I forgot you will doubt these words I write because of your distrust for men. If I haven’t benefited anything at all from your friendship, care and love, I have been taught by you to learn to love, care and have a big heart.

Day in day out I ponder over the pretty moments we shared. The fun, the teasing and our reunion. Losing you for just a week makes me devastated than ever before.

Forgive any pride and poor culture I may have exhibited. A friend, no matter how good he or she is will surely hurt us one way or the other but it is for you to forgive them. You may need me no more, you may despise my personality yet I seek for only one favour, let me know I am forgiven and I shall not bother you again.

In optimism my soul still resides and my doors are opened to your grand return. Stay blessed and remember in depth of my bosom you forever lie.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)

foot_border_img