Opinion/Feature | 31 January 2017 18:18 CET

The Silver Lining

By Angel DKK-Gbedemah

As an optimist I seek to see the silver lining in the events of recent times in NUGS:

1. The legitimate NUGS executives are undoubtedly going to be united in order to fight this canker. And I believe this is positive since it has been long when last we saw NUGS executives united.

2. It shall make the current NUGS executives proactive and address student issues not based on political affiliation since they are to be united to prove their relevance and squash the impostors.

3. The current NUGS executives are going to be accountable and keep all stake holders informed of the development of NUGS. This is to win the unflinching support of all necessary stakeholders.

Despite the unfortunate acts from the impostors, I believe their actions shall bring about progress in NUGS and urgent response to student plight on the side of the Legitimate NUGS executives. The new crop of executives shall rise above the norms and act with innovation coupled with diligence in duty.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)

