It was a year one mentor of mine dubbed the MAGICAL year. It was indeed magical but later I called it the GRACE year.

2016 was awesome and without doubt my best year ever. Though it had its ups and downs, I still made headway. I was proud of the wins and sometimes sad over the losses yet as it is said you either win or you learn. I didn't lose but learnt.

Born and bred in the ghetto came with its disadvantages but the MAGICAL year or the GRACE year as I called it endowed on me a new dimension of greatness. Elevating from the slums to places I never imagined to be.

All said and done, despite the tough challenges 2016 meted out on me, I was inspired by John 16:21-"A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world".

Anytime I looked through the dark clouds, all I saw was a silver lining.

Goodbye 2016. I am poised for greatness and glowing glory on the pedestals of life in 2017.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)