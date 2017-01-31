I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Opinion/Feature | 31 January 2017 18:18 CET

Twisted

By Angel DKK-Gbedemah

We find ourselves drown deep in our ambitions and all we focus is gaining enormous successes and achievements. We do have a heart, one which can love and sincerely care for people.

Our dreams draw us away from those who we genuinely cherish. Making us seem selfish and unloving. If we do give up on our goals, and please those we uphold, what remains our purpose on earth?

Our tender souls thinks otherwise, despite manifestation of convictions from within. It rethinks and ponders, “what will be of us after we accomplish all we seek to achieve?" Wouldn't it lead to a detrimental possession of a lonely heart that dwells in a pitiful solitude?

Life is encompassed with twists and turns as it leaves us in a tight corner to make a choice. A decision to redefine our priorities.

Which do you go for, loved ones or ambitions?
WRITTEN BY: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Angel DKK-Gbedemah.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Opinion/Feature

you owe your self worth to no man but the creator himself.
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img