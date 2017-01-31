We find ourselves drown deep in our ambitions and all we focus is gaining enormous successes and achievements. We do have a heart, one which can love and sincerely care for people.

Our dreams draw us away from those who we genuinely cherish. Making us seem selfish and unloving. If we do give up on our goals, and please those we uphold, what remains our purpose on earth?

Our tender souls thinks otherwise, despite manifestation of convictions from within. It rethinks and ponders, “what will be of us after we accomplish all we seek to achieve?" Wouldn't it lead to a detrimental possession of a lonely heart that dwells in a pitiful solitude?

Life is encompassed with twists and turns as it leaves us in a tight corner to make a choice. A decision to redefine our priorities.

Which do you go for, loved ones or ambitions?

WRITTEN BY: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)