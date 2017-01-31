Give us another Spelling Bee finalist- Indomie

Brand owners of Indomie, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) is urging the organisers of the Spelling Bee competition to try and produce another finalist from this year’s competition.

The 14-year-old Afua Ansah Manukure, of Ridge Church School in 2016 became the first Ghanaian student to qualify for the final stages of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States of America (USA).

Her feat gained Ghana additional recognition on the global stage.

Spelling Bee enters its 10th year in Ghana and a week long activity has been drawn to mark the anniversary. A team from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA is in Ghana for the anniversary.

As events for Ghana’s finals begin this week, the management of DUFIL is challenging the Young Educators Foundation, organisers of Spelling Bee in Ghana, to crown the 10th anniversary with another finalist from Ghana in the US competition.

Indomie has been the major sponsor of Spelling Bee in Ghana since its inception and has remained committed to the cause.

The leading noodles brand has been providing sponsorship for the programme, free meals and packs of Indomie for the competition.

The Marketing Manager of DUFIL, Belo Cida Haruna commended the Young Educators Foundation for remaining steadfast throughout the years and producing its first finalist in the global contest.

He said the company will continue to support the spelling competition with the anticipation that last year’s achievement will be surpassed this year.

Some 197 spellers from participating regions in Ghana are in Accra for the final show down on Saturday.

The weekend competition will produce the ultimate winner who will represent Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition later in the year in the USA.

