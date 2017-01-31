I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 31 January 2017 18:18 CET

Give us another Spelling Bee finalist- Indomie

By MyJoyOnline

Brand owners of Indomie, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) is urging the organisers of the Spelling Bee competition to try and produce another finalist from this year’s competition.

The 14-year-old Afua Ansah Manukure, of Ridge Church School in 2016 became the first Ghanaian student to qualify for the final stages of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States of America (USA).

Her feat gained Ghana additional recognition on the global stage.

Spelling Bee enters its 10th year in Ghana and a week long activity has been drawn to mark the anniversary. A team from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA is in Ghana for the anniversary.

As events for Ghana’s finals begin this week, the management of DUFIL is challenging the Young Educators Foundation, organisers of Spelling Bee in Ghana, to crown the 10th anniversary with another finalist from Ghana in the US competition.

Indomie has been the major sponsor of Spelling Bee in Ghana since its inception and has remained committed to the cause.

The leading noodles brand has been providing sponsorship for the programme, free meals and packs of Indomie for the competition.

The Marketing Manager of DUFIL, Belo Cida Haruna commended the Young Educators Foundation for remaining steadfast throughout the years and producing its first finalist in the global contest.

He said the company will continue to support the spelling competition with the anticipation that last year’s achievement will be surpassed this year.

Some 197 spellers from participating regions in Ghana are in Accra for the final show down on Saturday.

The weekend competition will produce the ultimate winner who will represent Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition later in the year in the USA.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

It really doesn't matter if the person who hurt you deserves to be forgiven. Forgiveness is a gift you give yourself. You have things to do and you want to move on.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img