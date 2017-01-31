Beautiful Nature Of Man

Human nature would always remain a ridiculous project to observe. We live our lives full of sheer self-interest and gross display of hypocrisy. Anytime issues go in our favour we hop to jubilate and see nothing wrong with the incident yet at the moment things slip to have the odds rise against us, we jump to agitate and complain.

We forget our woes are created by our actions and posterity shall catch up with us.

I sat at a proceeding of the legislative assembly and critically observed reactions as they sat to approve the SRC allowances for both the executive body and the legislative assembly. Almost all items listed for the executive body was reduced and some scrapped off and that of the legislative assembly increased. This was done to reduce cost in relations to the total allowances but sarcastically, the budget rather increased astronomically.

I smiled broadly as members of the house justified their stance. It is amazing to see a referee of a situation set allowances for himself.

I thought deeply again when I decided to seek what the SRC constitution says about honorarium. It informed me in article 65(b) and (c) that, this is decided by the welfare committee, yet the so called lawmakers have bluntly ignored the same constitution they swore to uphold.

The speaker of the house won my admiration and respect when his members decided to maintain their stance after he decided to reduce his allowance and admonished the house of they, catching up with posterity for the decision they take today. His admonishment influenced them a little to adjust their stance a bit down.

I will forever admire human nature because it is really intriguing and I believe that is what makes us human. The beauty of imperfection is a reason we can never be like God above. No doubt, we are not infallible as creatures. I understand their ego and authority, maybe in their shoes, I would have acted like them.

WRITTEN BY: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)