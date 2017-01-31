Self-Actualization

There was a drive I conceived three years ago to make an impact. I worked towards it so passionately that I realized my dream.

In my mind’s eye, achieving this dream was a way I could impact society and cause transformation. Little did I know there was a vast difference between holding a position, and becoming a leader. I underestimated the spirit of complacency that befalls many success-yearning souls.

I did accomplish so much within a short while and this clouded my vision to achieve more and leave behind a legacy. It clouded the purpose of my abilities to serve people and propel the lives of the masses to a peaceful dwelling.

I am rejuvenated and inspired to come back on track for the fulfillment of the lifelong legacies.

Sometimes failure is to activate the winner in you and keep you awakened to achieve your dreams. Failure is a part of the success process and so should be treated as such. We must embrace all the challenges and we should consistently challenge ourselves to make the impact we dearly yearn a reality. We must possess a success consciousness and the rewire our minds to stay focused on what is necessary and important.

There is always a silver lining in every dark cloud and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The struggle is surely worth it so never give your dreams up.

WRITTEN: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)