The untold story about political infiltration in our national and local student front is the fact that, these parties will use and dump you after your relevance has diminished to the brim.

Please don't be deceived of being absorbed into the mainstream politics. These parties are not as dumb as you are because they know what is good for them at any given time. Try to think through this and see, after the times of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah, Haruna Iddrissu, Sammy Awuku and the likes, mention anyone who has successfully been absorbed in any of these big political parties (any national officer after 2008).

Many of the student leaders allow political infiltration into our national students' front with the hope of obtaining a shortcut to making it big in politics. No party will give appointments to a block headed fellow with no conscience of his own. They believe you could be manipulated like they manipulated you. Focus on being relevant by building a career aside politics and leave a legacy rather than allowing yourselves to be used as puppets. Student leaders should assess themselves and see which appointments (ministerial, DCE, MCE etc.) they fit into with their current character, knowledge and attitudes.

The student leaders in this era should understand that, there is nothing like free lunch and these parties are interfering in our student front for their selfish gains. Let's do this analysis, if the NDC manages to control all the national student blocs, the student leaders in these blocs will be muted and not agitate on the wrongs this government may be doing in terms of education and wellbeing of students. Imagine if NPP is to control National student blocs, the student leaders will agitate and expose all the wrongs of the ruling party and frustrate them with many demonstrations to make the NDC unpopular and portray NDC as incompetent government in the eyes of the people of Ghana.

We are really losing our essence as national student fronts and we have made this political infiltration temper with our consciences. We forget of those days when the Haruna Iddrissu s and the likes fought hard for the GETFUND and other educational reforms most institutions are enjoying today. Ask yourselves as student leaders who want to be absorbed into the mainstream politics like the aforementioned names whether you have been able to achieve a quarter of what these men did when they were in your shoes? Nowhere cool and no shortcut to heaven. Achieve something, leave behind a legacy, have a mind of your own and these parties will respect you when the time comes.

I don't downplay the truth of the tough economic situation in this country and difficulty in raising funds to run for office at the student front which leads to the pathetic political infiltration we see everywhere. As much as I am disappointed in the intellectuals who have been subjected to this infiltration to the extreme level, I do not exclude myself from this canker because I have had my fair share of the manipulation from both angles. I learnt one thing from it, these parties are opportunists and go in for the brightest and most relevant at every given moment. Seek relevance and they shall give you recognition. Long live NUGS, USAG, GRASAG, TTAG, NAHSAG, RSRC, GUPS and all SRCs across the country.

WRITTEN BY: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)