I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Africa | 30 January 2017 19:19 CET

African Union decides to readmit Morocco: presidents

By AFP
African Heads of State pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on January 30, 2017. By Zacharias ABUBEKER (AFP)
African Heads of State pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on January 30, 2017. By Zacharias ABUBEKER (AFP)

Addis Ababa (AFP) - The African Union on Monday agreed to readmit Morocco 33 years after it quit the bloc, in an emotional and difficult debate over the status of Western Sahara, according to presidents attending the summit.

"Morocco is now a full member of the African Union. There was a very long debate but 39 of our 54 states approved the return of Morocco, even if the Western Sahara question remains," Senegalese President Macky Sall told journalists.

Liberia's Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, foreign minister of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, confirmed the decision to AFP.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

Knowledge is better than wealth:you have to look after wealth,but knowledge looks after you.
By: Francis Obeng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img