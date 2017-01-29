Adeheta E.P Junior High School Lacks Classroom

Adeheta E.P Basic School in the Akatsi South district of the Volta Region has called for co operate organization and civil society groups to come to their aid because the only school in the community of Adeheta is lacking modern classrooms for the junior high school.

From my investigation I was told that the JHS has being under tress for the past years, even though the primary department has modern classrooms I was told that it was just renovation and it was captured in the NDC’s green book during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

Speaking to the assistant headmaster of the school who pleaded anonymity said school has to close down any time it rains. He also said that the district director of education has been there to assure them of his support to get a known NGO in the region to come and support the community.

As at 7:30 am when I got to the school compound there were only two teachers on campus as the community cannot provide decent accommodation for the teachers and so had to come from the district capital to school every day.



the primary department

Speaking to the headmaster of the school later on phone he confirmed to me that the director of education in the district was in the school to assured them of his support and he will do anything within his power to get the problem address, he confirmed also that it is not only the JHS that has no classroom but Kindergarten 2 also has no class and has to be sitting under trees.

Looking at the young pupils who are learning under trees, I asked myself a simple question “do these pupils write the same BECE as our brothers and sister in the big cities” if yes is the answer then don’t you think this school needs urgent attention from the district assembly.

I was also told that the school lacks basic teaching and learning materials as this is making teaching and learning in the school very difficult. But as a journalist I will follow up this issue to make sure it gets the necessary attention.