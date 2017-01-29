Touchpoint Magna Carta Supports The Kidney Care Project

Touchpoint Magna Carta (TPMC), a Reputations Management, Event and Media Consultancy Company, has supported the Kidney Care Project with GHC10, 000.

The donation is to offset the cost of total of 53 dialysis sessions for five of the project’s beneficiaries at the Renal and Dialysis at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Staff of TPMC donated part of the funds, while another part was raised at the maiden edition of TPMC’s annual health walk, organized in partnership with the Kidney Care Project.

Dubbed “The Hunt”, the walk sought to support the Kidney Care Project draw awareness to kidney-related diseases while encouraging corporate institutions to keep fit in a fun way.

According to Clarence Amoatey, General Manager of TPMC, the company supported the Kidney Care project because it felt an urgent need to have a positive impact on the millions of Ghanaians living with or at risk of developing kidney diseases.

“There is usually a lot of focus on cardiovascular diseases but not much attention is given to other vital organs such as the kidney,” he said. “The Hunt is our little way of helping people stay healthy while supporting renal patients in need.”

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the patients, Joyce Effah, Founder of the Kidney Care Project, lauded TPMC’s commitment to support the cause.

“We are very grateful and impressed about the kind of help TPMC has extended to these five patients,” said Joyce Effah, Founder of the Kidney Care Project. “We entreat other corporate institutions to support us.”

A second edition of the Hunt will be held on Easter Monday. The 12.6km health walk up the Aburi Hills will be complemented by a scavenger hunt and aerobics. There will also be health screening and talks on how to prevent kidney diseases.

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialized in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services. They are affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

The first edition of The Hunt was supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Allure Spa, Azmera Restaurant, Aeroshutter, Men’s Cabin, Standard Water and Emigoh Ghana, producers of Yomi Yoghurt.